Go inside Comet on Leeds Armley Road during the 1970s

It was the electrical retailer who pioneered the concept of the out-of-town discount warehouse.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

The Comet store on Armley Road in west Leeds was one of 25 discounted warehouses which had opened around the UK by the early 1970s. The firm’s growth was made possible by the abolition of the Minimum Resale Price Maintenance (MRPM) which had ensured that retailers could only sell a product at a price determined by the manufacturer. Amstrad founder Alan Sugar went on to admit the opening of discount warehouses "changed the face of retailing." He said: "This form of retailing signalled the demise of the small electrical shop on the street corner, which simply couldn't compete." These photos take you inside the Comet warehouse during the 1970s and showcase the huge range of consumer electronics and white goods on offer to shoppers. READ MORE: Go inside landmark Leeds home furnishings store Clover LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Coment in the 1970s

Enjoy these photo memories from inside Comet's Armley Road store in the 1970s.

Photo: YPN

2. Comet in the 1970s

A friendly welcome and useful advice flows over the counter from Peter Fretwell and Neville Greaves as they attend to the needs of customers.

Photo: YPN

3. Inside Comet

Electrical appliances on offer to shoppers.

Photo: YPN

4. Inside Comet

The gas and electricity appliances on offer to customers.

Photo: YPN

