Beeston drug bust: Police find four rooms of cannabis plants at Leeds address
Police found four rooms of cannabis plants at an address in Leeds earlier this week.
Officers acted on intelligence received to enforce a warrant at an address in the Beeston area of the city on Thursday (February 9). They found four rooms of cannabis plants in various states of growth, all of which were taken for destruction.
A statement shared on the West Yorkshire Police – Leeds South Facebook page on Thursday read: “Acting on intelligence received, earlier today officers enforced a warrant at an address in Beeston. Four rooms of cannabis plants in various states of growth found and now on route for destruction. Want to submit information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 500 500 or visit the Crimestoppers website.”