Beeston drug bust: Police find four rooms of cannabis plants at Leeds address

Police found four rooms of cannabis plants at an address in Leeds earlier this week.

By Tom Coates
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 6:45pm

Officers acted on intelligence received to enforce a warrant at an address in the Beeston area of the city on Thursday (February 9). They found four rooms of cannabis plants in various states of growth, all of which were taken for destruction.

A statement shared on the West Yorkshire Police – Leeds South Facebook page on Thursday read: “Acting on intelligence received, earlier today officers enforced a warrant at an address in Beeston. Four rooms of cannabis plants in various states of growth found and now on route for destruction. Want to submit information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 500 500 or visit the Crimestoppers website.”

Police acted on intelligence received to enforce a warrant at an address in Beeston. Image: West Yorkshire Police