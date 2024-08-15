Gildersome man charged with anti-Semitic hate crime over comments made at Leeds protest
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been charged with an anti-Semitic hate crime over comments made during a speech at a pro-Palestine protest in Leeds.
Hichem Ben-Abdallah, 65, of Moorland Avenue, Gildersome, was charged with racially or religiously aggravated harassment by words or writing.
The charge relates to a speech made during protests outside Leeds Art Gallery on May 11, that West Yorkshire Police said were attended by 300 to 400 people.
The force received a number of complaints about the comments, which led to the arrest on May 18.
Following liaison with the Crown Prosecution Service, he was charged with the offence today (August 15) and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on September 17.