Leeds Art Gallery: Watch as we go inside the most-visited West Yorkshire attraction in 2022
Leeds Art Gallery was West Yorkshire’s most visited tourist attraction last year, according to newly published figures.
Data from Visit Britain, which was quoted in a West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) report, showed the Gallery drew 308,000 people over the course of 2022.
Five other Leeds attractions featured in the region’s top 10, with Harewood House, Leeds City Museum and Lotherton Hall all welcoming more than 200,000 visitors each during last year.
Kirkstall Abbey placed seventh on the list, with just over 132,000 people frequenting the medieval ruin and surrounding green space.
Your YEP visited Leeds Art Gallery to see exactly why it is such a popular draw – check out our video report.