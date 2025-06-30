The family of a Leeds woman who was brutally killed have shared their anger after learning that the man responsible could be moved to an open prison.

Gemma Simpson was subjected to a horrific hammer attack by killer Martin Bell at his flat in Harrogate in May 2000 - before he hid the 23-year-old’s body at Brimham Rocks.

Gemma Simpson was killed in May 2000.

Bell, 55, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility 14 years after her death.

Now, the Parole Board has recommended that he should be moved to open conditions after 11 years behind bars.

The recommendation has prompted fury from Gemma’s sisters, who spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post about the decision.

Naomi Carrack said the family have been left in the dark about critical details - including Bell’s current mental state and the prison he could be transferred to.

“We haven’t been told anything during this process,” she said. “I get the impression it’s a done deal and we’re fully expecting that he will be transferred to open conditions. We don’t know anything about his current mental state or where exactly he will be placed.”

She added: “Gemma was missing for 14 years. He has only served 10 years now - and it looks to me that they are going to allow him to move. He’s being given this fresh start in life.

“Over the last 25 years, there has been an absolute lack of support for the family. We weren’t asked any questions about how we’re coping. Nobody has contacted us to ask if we need any support.”

She confirmed that she has written to the Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood in the hope of overturning the Parole Board’s decision, adding: “The idea that somebody who has the capability to kill someone is allowed in open conditions is actually terrifying.”

Gemma’s other sister Krista Simpson said the family fear they could come face-to-face with her killer. She explained: “We aren’t being told which open prison he’d be going to. We’re concerned that he could be nearby.”

Reacting to the recommendation, Krista said: “I felt anger. Gemma has been let down. We don’t feel like there has been any justice.”

Bell killed Gemma, 23, at his flat in Harrogate in 2000 after being released from a psychiatric hospital. He attacked her with a hammer and later dismembered her body, burying her at Brimham Rocks.

He handed himself in to police in 2014, pleading guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 12 years, later reduced to 11 years and 205 days due to time already served in custody. Bell will be eligible to be considered for release in July 2026.

Gemma’s family said they have been supported by mental health homicide charity Hundred Families.