The family of a Leeds woman who was bludgeoned and stabbed to death have described how an appeal from her killer has inflicted “pain and trauma”.

Gemma Simpson had been living in Harehills when she was killed by Martin Bell in 2000. Just six weeks before the brutal attack, Bell had been released from a psychiatric unit.

He concealed and buried her dismembered body at Brimham Rocks near Harrogate, which lay undiscovered for many years.

Gemma Simpson, who was remembered this week as "a bright light extinguished far too soon", was killed in May 2000. | West Yorkshire Police

More than 14 years later, Bell was convicted of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at Leeds Crown Court and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum tariff of 11 years and 205 days.

The court heard that Bell had been assessed by doctors who concluded that he had a psychotic illness similar to schizophrenia at the time of the killing.

Tomorrow (September 10), to the distress of Gemma's family, there will be a parole hearing to consider Bell's discharge. They have expressed serious concerns about the possible release of Gemma's killer.

In a statement, they said: “The circumstances surrounding Gemma's untimely demise were made all the more devastating by the fact that her right to life was left unprotected by the state.

“The state's failure to safeguard Gemma's life allowed a highly dangerous, psychotic, and violent man to roam freely and ultimately carry out the heinous act that took Gemma away from her family.

“Now, this same man has the audacity to appeal the conditions of his sentence. The timing of his appeal, coinciding with the anniversary of Gemma's murder, feels deliberate and callous, inflicting further pain and trauma upon her grieving family.”

The statement continued: “Given the gravity of Bell's actions and the profound impact on Gemma's family, the question arises: Does a person capable of such horror deserve the privilege of minimal supervision and temporary release from prison?

“The facts speak for themselves. Bell mercilessly took the life of an innocent woman. He suffers from a severe, lifelong mental disorder that could escalate at any moment.”

Remembering her, they said: “Gemma Simpson was a woman deeply devoted to her family, radiating kindness, thoughtfulness, and a great sense of humour.

“Her loving family, including her parents, siblings, nieces, and nephews, meant the world to her, and she cherished every moment with them. Likewise, her family loved her dearly.”

The statement added: “Gemma Simpson was a bright light extinguished far too soon.”

Hundred Families is a charity that provides information for families affected by mental health homicides in Britain. Julian Hendy, from the charity said: “Gemma was killed in such an awful and brutal way.

“The subsequent court case and NHS investigations raised serious questions about the ability of mental health services and others to keep patients and the public safe.

“The release of violent and dangerous offenders does concern the public. We do need to know systems are effective and working well to keep people safe.

“Yet the whole process is engulfed in such secrecy that the public cannot be reassured and families rarely get the information they need to help them cope and recover from these terrible tragedies.”

He added: “The families are the ones left with the life sentence, Bell is asking for release after just ten years.

“This cannot be right. There needs to be a better balance with far more openness and transparency. The system does need to change.”

The Ministry of Justice was asked to comment.