Further charges in West Yorkshire murder investigation

Police investigating the death of Mohammed Feazan Ayaz, 20, in Bradford have charged two more men with murder.

The body of Mohammed Feazan Ayaz was found in Saffron Drive, Allerton in the early hours of last Monday (July 1).

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement Farekh Ejaz, aged 30, of Tower Road, Shipley, and Robert Wainwright, aged 26, of no fixed address, have been remanded to appear before Bradford Magistrates today (Wednesday).

Two men aged 27 who have been arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody, as does a 47-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Two men aged 23 and 24 who were arrested for assisting an offender have been bailed pending further enquiries.