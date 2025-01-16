Nowell Mount Harehills: Furniture thrown from upstairs window as police attend ‘disturbance’ at house in Leeds
The incident, on Nowell Mount in Harehills, was reported shortly before 10pm yesterday (January 15).
Police attended and found a man throwing the items from the first-floor window of a house.
A spokesperson said: “The man then climbed onto the guttering before falling into the garden.
“He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was later arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.
“The scene was lifted shortly after midnight.”