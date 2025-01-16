Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Furniture was launched from an upstairs window in a “disturbance” in Leeds, police have said.

The incident, on Nowell Mount in Harehills, was reported shortly before 10pm yesterday (January 15).

Furniture was launched from an upstairs window in a “disturbance” at a house on Nowell Mount, Harehills, Leeds, on January 15. | National World/Google

Police attended and found a man throwing the items from the first-floor window of a house.

A spokesperson said: “The man then climbed onto the guttering before falling into the garden.

“He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was later arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

“The scene was lifted shortly after midnight.”