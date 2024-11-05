31 of the finest photos take you back to Harehills in the 1950s

5 . Harehills in the 1950s

The waste ground on the corner of Compton Road and Florence Street pictured in May 1953. There are several sheds and what looks to be a custom made van in the centre. To the right are two brick buildings, one with an advertising hoarding. The other building has a pile of timber leaning against it. In the distance are three rows of terraced brick houses and to the right of these is the Western cinema. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net