31 of the finest photos take you back to Harehills in the 1950s

1. Harehills in the 1950s
Shaftesbury Cinema pictured in November 1955 with the front entrance in the middle of the photo. The shops along Harehills Lane can be seen as can shoppers. The cinema was in the Art Deco style and opened in 1928. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Harehills in the 1950s
Harehills Lane in August 1953. Shows in focus are 'Newtons Grocers' and 'W. Hayes fish, poultry, fruit and flowers' | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Harehills in the 1950s
Looking south-east to Bayswater Avenue from Gledhow Road in September 1953. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Harehills in the 1950s
Compton Street in January 1952. Looking west across the waste ground towards Florence Street. The bottom of this view shows the waste ground with two children playing with a tricycle. The top shows part of several buildings including a garage at the left. You can see the top of a brick terrace house and the top of the Western cinema, with the refuse destructor chimney in the distance. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Harehills in the 1950s
The waste ground on the corner of Compton Road and Florence Street pictured in May 1953. There are several sheds and what looks to be a custom made van in the centre. To the right are two brick buildings, one with an advertising hoarding. The other building has a pile of timber leaning against it. In the distance are three rows of terraced brick houses and to the right of these is the Western cinema. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Harehills in the 1950s
A ex-Southampton tram no. 297 enters Easterly Road from Roundhay Road, while tram no. 269, a Middleton Bogie, is on the right, picking up passengers. The Yorkshire Penny Bank and the Co-operative Insurance Society are in the background on Roundhay Road. Pictured in July 1950. | Tramway Museum Society Photo: Tramway Museum Society