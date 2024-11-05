31 of the finest photos take you back to Harehills in the 1950s

By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 06:41 BST

These wonderful photos showcase life around Harehills in the 1950s.

The 31 photos featured in this gallery provide a comprehensive look at life around the suburb during the decade with local landmarks, shops, pubs and factories all in focus. The imagea are a mix from the Tramway Museum Society and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 11 humble photos take you back to Harehills in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Shaftesbury Cinema pictured in November 1955 with the front entrance in the middle of the photo. The shops along Harehills Lane can be seen as can shoppers. The cinema was in the Art Deco style and opened in 1928.

Shaftesbury Cinema pictured in November 1955 with the front entrance in the middle of the photo. The shops along Harehills Lane can be seen as can shoppers. The cinema was in the Art Deco style and opened in 1928.

Harehills Lane in August 1953. Shows in focus are 'Newtons Grocers' and 'W. Hayes fish, poultry, fruit and flowers'

Harehills Lane in August 1953. Shows in focus are 'Newtons Grocers' and 'W. Hayes fish, poultry, fruit and flowers'

Looking south-east to Bayswater Avenue from Gledhow Road in September 1953.

Looking south-east to Bayswater Avenue from Gledhow Road in September 1953.

Compton Street in January 1952. Looking west across the waste ground towards Florence Street. The bottom of this view shows the waste ground with two children playing with a tricycle. The top shows part of several buildings including a garage at the left. You can see the top of a brick terrace house and the top of the Western cinema, with the refuse destructor chimney in the distance.

Compton Street in January 1952. Looking west across the waste ground towards Florence Street. The bottom of this view shows the waste ground with two children playing with a tricycle. The top shows part of several buildings including a garage at the left. You can see the top of a brick terrace house and the top of the Western cinema, with the refuse destructor chimney in the distance.

The waste ground on the corner of Compton Road and Florence Street pictured in May 1953. There are several sheds and what looks to be a custom made van in the centre. To the right are two brick buildings, one with an advertising hoarding. The other building has a pile of timber leaning against it. In the distance are three rows of terraced brick houses and to the right of these is the Western cinema.

The waste ground on the corner of Compton Road and Florence Street pictured in May 1953. There are several sheds and what looks to be a custom made van in the centre. To the right are two brick buildings, one with an advertising hoarding. The other building has a pile of timber leaning against it. In the distance are three rows of terraced brick houses and to the right of these is the Western cinema.

A ex-Southampton tram no. 297 enters Easterly Road from Roundhay Road, while tram no. 269, a Middleton Bogie, is on the right, picking up passengers. The Yorkshire Penny Bank and the Co-operative Insurance Society are in the background on Roundhay Road. Pictured in July 1950.

A ex-Southampton tram no. 297 enters Easterly Road from Roundhay Road, while tram no. 269, a Middleton Bogie, is on the right, picking up passengers. The Yorkshire Penny Bank and the Co-operative Insurance Society are in the background on Roundhay Road. Pictured in July 1950.

Related topics: Leeds
