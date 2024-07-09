Coldcotes Circus Gipton: Four teenagers charged with attempted murder over incident in Leeds
Kamahl Johnson, aged 18, of Grange Crescent, Chapeltown, and three males, aged 15, 16 and 17, who cannot be named due to their age, have been charged with attempted murder.
The charges relate to an incident in Foundry Approach and Coldcotes Circus which happened at about 3pm on Sunday (July 7).
All four have also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and affray.
Johnson has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in relation to bleach, and the 15-year-old and 17-year-old have each been charged with possession of a bladed article in relation to machetes.
The four have been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.