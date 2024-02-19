Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Father-of-two Matthew Syron was glassed by a stranger on a night out in Leeds, when he was instantly blinded.

The 32-year-old was rushed to hospital on Boxing Day and underwent surgery on his right eye. He has since regained some sight and is hoping that he will be reunited with his family again soon.

Matt Syron, 32, was blinded after he was attacked with a glass on a night out in Leeds. Photo: Lee McLean/SWNS.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast this morning (February 19), Matthew, who is originally from Leeds but moved to Wollongong in Australia in 2012, told presenters: "The best I can hope for is that I can regain sight in my right eye and fly home to Australia, some sort of vision, just to be able to see my family.

"I just want to be able to see my kids and be home and have some normality."

Matthew must remain in the country to continue his surgeries.

In a message to his fiancée Keone Rawiri, 31, and children Brixon, two, and Mika Rose, 11 months, he said: "I love you all so much and hopefully I will be home in a couple of months."

His attacker, 37-year-old Gareth Dean, has admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and could face life in jail.

The attack happened at Revolución de Cuba, on Call Lane, soon after Matthew had arrived in the country for Christmas.

He explained: "Everyone was having a good time, the drinks were flowing, things were going great.

"I broke off from the group and went to the toilet. Heading back from the toilets, I stood with a friend at the bar chatting away. I felt something brush over my right shoulder.

"Within seconds, I'd been hit in the face with either a glass or a bottle."

Matthew added: "It was honestly like the shower had been turned on. Blood was pouring out of my face and my eyes."

Since the attack, he has been calling for glass bottles and drinks containers to be banned in bars after 9pm, as is the case in Australia.

He told BBC Breakfast: "I can't explain what goes through your mind. I was living in a true nightmare.

"I kept thinking to myself, I'm never going to be able to see my kids or my partner's face again. I'm never going to be able to do the things I love doing. The pain, the fear, it was so horrific."

Matthew expressed gratitude for the support he has had from family and friends, with his mother not leaving his bedside in hospital for three weeks following the attack.