Nightclub reveller could face life sentence for blinding former Leeds Rhinos player

Gareth Dean, 37, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning where he formally admitted causing GBH with intent in Revolucion de Cuba, on Call Lane, during a Boxing Day night out.

Mr Syron was left unable to see after the horror attack and has since undergone surgery in a bid to restore his vision.

Matthew Syron (inset) was attacked in the club on Call Lane on Boxing Day evening. (pics by Google Maps / Leeds Rhinos)

Dean, of Elm Tree Close, Colton, who has been held on remand since his arrest, appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds. He was remanded until March 4 when he will be sentenced.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC warned Dean that he faces an extended sentence for the vicious attack, even the possibility of a life sentence, given that he had has two GBH convictions to his name already, from 2010 and 2017.

He said: "You well understand that you are in serious trouble indeed. It's not the first time you have committed offences of violence that have caused serious injuries."

Mr Syron, who lives in Australia, was on a two-week visit to see family and friends in Leeds. More than $60,000 Australian dollars has been raised on a GoFundMe page, which is worth around £31,000. The money will go towards supporting Mr Syron and his family.

Mr Syron played for England Community Lions under-18s and signed for Rhinos in 2010 after impressing with the Leeds City College side, where he was a student.