The armed robbery happened at the Flannels store on Vicar Lane on July 3 and footage – an edited clip of which you can view above – has now surfaced showing the confrontation.

The full clip, which shared on Instagram by TheStreetBlogs5 shows two masked men – both carrying what appear to be machetes – emerge from the back of a black car before approaching a man heading towards the entrance of the shop with a large bag.

One of the robbers tries to grab the bag and begins violently swinging the weapon towards the man. He then takes it and begins heading back to the car door with the accomplice.

The attempted robbery of the Flannels store on Vicar Lane happened in broad daylight. Photo: Instagram/thestreetsblog5

The man who originally help onto the white sack and another person then bravely run towards the car door and are able to take the bag back as the car drives away.

Police said at the time that they were called to the store shortly before 9.50am after receiving multiple reports of an ongoing robbery.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said at the time: “Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this robbery and are asking anyone who was in the area to check their dashcam footage to see if they have captured any part of this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting 13230368639.”

