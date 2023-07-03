Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Flannels Leeds robbery: Armed suspects raid Vicar Lane shop and escape in getaway vehicle

A Leeds city centre shop has been hit by an armed robbery.
Abbey Maclure
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:33 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to the Flannels store on Vicar Lane shortly before 9.50am this morning (Monday, July 3) after receiving multiple reports of an ongoing robbery. It was reported that four to five suspects had entered the shop, at least one armed with a weapon.

Detectives have launched an investigation and are looking into what was stolen, but police believe the suspects escaped in a vehicle with some designer clothing. No one was harmed during the incident.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this robbery and are asking anyone who was in the area to check their dashcam footage to see if they have captured any part of this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting 13230368639.”

Flannels in Vicar Lane, Leeds, which was hit by an armed robbery this morning (Photo: Google)Flannels in Vicar Lane, Leeds, which was hit by an armed robbery this morning (Photo: Google)
