A large area in Leeds was sealed off this weekend following a stabbing.

A number of West Yorkshire Police officers were pictured at the scene in Florence Street, Harehills. Here is everything we know so far…

Where did the incident take place?

Large numbers of police descended on Florence Street, Harehills shortly before 2pm. Pictures taken at the scene showed a large cordon in place, between Compton Road and Ashley Road, blocking the majority of access points to Florence Street.

What happened?

Police were called to the scene shortly before 2pm. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with serious wounds to his arm and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The boy was attacked by two men armed with machetes who were both wearing balaclavas and riding electric bikes. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

What have police said about the incident?

A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and enquiries are continuing, led by detectives from Leeds District CID. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230504307 or via the 101LiveChat.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

What police powers have been implemented?

Increased stop and search powers were put in place temporarily in Harehills to deter any further violent incidents and to keep the community safe.