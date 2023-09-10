Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Florence Street Harehills: Police swarm scene as large area sealed off in Leeds

Police have sealed off a large area surrounding a street in Leeds following an incident.
By Joseph Keith
Published 10th Sep 2023, 18:02 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 18:15 BST
A number of West Yorkshire Police officers were at the scene in Florence Street, Harehills at about 5pm today (Sunday).

Pictures show a large cordon in place, blocking the majority of access points to Florence Street. It was in place between Compton Road and Ashley Road.

Several police vehicles and officers were pictured at the scene. The YEP understands forensic officers have also been deployed.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.