Robert Bennett glassed a man in a bar on Vicar Lane in Leeds city centre, but during his police interview, admitted showing his genitals to the chambermaid in Garforth in May 2011.

He said he entered the unnamed hotel looking for money to steal for his bus fare. While in one room with the door open, he admitted exposing himself to the passing worker. He then jammed his foot in the door when she tried to close it, before she walked away and raised the alarm.

However, the 37-year-old also admitted being responsible for hitting a man with a bottle outside Leeds Kirkgate Market in 2012. Without provocation, he struck the man to the face with the wepaon which did not smash. He told police he lashed out because he thought the man was laughing at him. The man lost two teeth as a result.

Bennett’s surprise confessions came after he was arrested for an attack in Howl Bar in Leeds on January 7, last year. He became hostile towards a drinker in the Vicar Lane venue as the man tried to move him along after striking up a conversation.

A bar worker described it as a “heated conversation” and while being ushered out, Bennett picked up a glass and threw it at the man. It struck him and left a cut to his head. Bennett then pushed another man causing him to fall. The glassing victim later needed stitches to a 3cm cut.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court, he admitted two counts of unlawful wounding, assault and indecent exposure.

Prosecutor Kate Beckett said Bennett, of no fixed address, has a lengthy record including multiple thefts and burglaries, as well as carrying a bladed article, possession of drugs, making off without payment and racially-aggravated abuse.

Mitigating, Shila Whitehead told the court that Bennett appreciates the he is “best in custody” and knows that drugs and alcohol have been the cause of his offending. She said he will use his time in custody “wisely”.