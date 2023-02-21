Zara Ali Khan’s car set off speed cameras twice in six minutes in March 2020, first on the M1 northbound near Wakefield at 102mph, then on the M62 westbound at 92mph.

The vehicle then set off the same camera on the M62 on a different day. However, Khan continued to insist it was not her behind the wheel after notices were sent to her home address at the time in Hampshire.

After claiming her registration plate was cloned, it was pointed out during her trial at Leeds Crown Court that the stickers and alloy wheels on the speeding car were identical to hers.

She then said she was at work on those days and even tried to provide bogus email proof. Finally, she tried to claim her friend had borrowed her phone after it was pointed out that phone masts picked up her mobile was in that specific area during those times.

The 36-year-old finally tried to rope her friend into vouching for her, asking her to lie and admit having Khan’s phone, but she refused to go through with it when the police became involved. Her friend gave evidence during the trial. Khan was eventually found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Appearing this morning, Khan – whose address was given in court as Sapphire House in Telford, Shropshire – was jailed for six months and banned from driving for nine months.

Her barrister, Timothy Jacobs, said had found herself trapped by the situation and expressed genuine remorse. He said she had physical disability and had a difficult upbringing.

But Judge Tom Bayliss KC described her as being “manipulative” and described her fabricated stories as “sophisticated”.

He added: “It was highly manipulative behaviour on your part. If you had accepted responsibility the likely disqualification would have been six months. The offence is so serious a fine or a community sentence would not suffice. A prison sentence is inevitable.

