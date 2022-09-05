Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six warrants were carried out at addresses in Bradford, Leeds, Barnsley and Keighley and five of the addresses were found to have cannabis growing in them.

The other had the remains of an old cannabis grow as well as seven vacuum packed bags of harvested cannabis, and £6,400 worth of cash was seized from one property.

Seven men were arrested and charged with drug offences.

Image: West Yorkshire Police

Police confirmed Andrit Toci, 33, of Wayland Avenue, Mario Tafa, 22, of Kellett Lane, and Revi Shehu, 25, of Thurston Gardens, all pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis.

27-year-old Elvis Abedin of Kellett Lane pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Klesti Gorcellari, 24, of Sundown Avenue, Isuf Roshi, 24, of Sundown Avenue, and Armando Sulce, 27, of Tern Street, all denied the charge of conspiracy to produce cannabis and have been on trial since August 15.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police confirmed a jury found them guilty of the offences on August 30.

Mr Gorcellari was also convicted of possession of identity documents with improper intention.

On Friday September 2 at Bradford Crown Court, Mr Toci and Mr Shehu were sentenced to 12 months each.

On Monday 5 September, Mr Gorcellari was sentenced to seven-and-a-half-years, Mr Roshi was sentenced to five years and Mr Sulce sentenced to four years.

The sentencing of Mr Abedin was adjourned to a further date, as was the sentencing of Mr Tafa.

Detective Sergeant Karen Milner said: “I welcome the sentences handed down today, this was a sophisticated operation with a substantial amount of drugs seized.

“Drugs have no place in our communities and we will work with our partner agencies to take illegal drugs off our streets.

“I would like to thank our colleagues at the Home Office’s Criminal and Financial investigations team for gathering intelligence which led us to this successful conviction.