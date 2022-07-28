Dealer caught with £32,000 worth of cannabis in his Leeds bedroom avoids jail

John Shiels was arrested after police raided his home on Woodbridge Gardens in Headingley on April 30 and came across more than 3.2kg of the drug in a cupboard.

They found scales, a box of sealable bags and three mobile phones showing evidence of dealing.

The 45-year-old told police that he bought large quantities of the drug twice a year and would sell small quantities to friends, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cannabis joint (library pic)

A probation report found that the father-of-four smoked cannabis to alleviate a chronic foot condition and his use has escalated over the years.

He also take tramadol but found its effects are limited.

He worked as a shop fitter but has not been employed since 2015 because of his condition.

The probations report noted his regret and that he had co-operated with the police from the outset.

He has three previous convictions, including possession of cannabis, criminal damage and making threats to kill.

Admitting a charge of possession with an intent to supply, his barrister, Eddison Flint said in mitigation: “He is not some big-time drug dealer in Leeds, he knows he should not have got involved with this enterprise.

"His remorse is genuine.

"He knows the risk if he finds himself in trouble again.”

Judge Neil Clark accepted the dealing was “not on a large scale” and gave him eight months’ jail, suspended for 12 months.