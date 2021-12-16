Five arrested in connection with Leeds 'noxious substance' attack

Officers were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident in Swinnow Lane, Bramley, near to the junction with Randolph Street around 1.30pm yesterday (December 15).

An 18-year-old male had been repeatedly punched in a nearby ginnel by a group of males and had received a deep gash above his eye. He was also sprayed in the face from a can with writing on, possibly pepper spray or similar.

Five people have been arrested by detectives investigating an incident in Leeds where a noxious substance is thought to have been used. PIC: Google

He was taken to hospital and received stitches to his wound. He received no burn injuries or damage to his eyes.

Shortly after 2pm, police received a report of four men, all aged 18, and a 17-year-old youth attending A&E at Leeds General Infirmary with injuries consistent with a corrosive substance. All were treated for minor injuries such as reddening to the skin.

The males have been arrested in connection with the Swinnow Lane incident and are currently in custody while enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210647207 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

