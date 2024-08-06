Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds man has admitted inciting racial hatred on Facebook in relation to the right-wing trouble seen across town and cities in recent weeks.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Parlour, of Brooklands Close, Seacroft, made a brief appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today where the case was swiftly moved up to Leeds Crown Court. He will appear on Friday, and until then, he was told he must remain in custody.

He is the first person to be charged with posting criminal messages in relation to the disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old was arrested for posts he made on Facebook between August 1 and August 5 in connection to the violence that broke out in towns including Rotherham, Tamworth, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Hull.

Thugs trying to torch a hotel in Rotherham where asylum seekers were staying. Jordan Parlour from Leeds has been charged with inciting racial hatred on Facebook leading up to the trouble. (pic by Getty Images) | Getty / Adobe

Hotels where asylum seekers were known to be staying were targeted, shops looted, police cars attacked and bricks and debris hurled at officers. The disorder across the country followed the fatal stabbings of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport last week.

However, initial violent clashes with police took place in Harehills on the night of July 18, which resulted in a police car being attacked and a double-decker bus torched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of people have been arrested in recent days across the country and Justice Minister Heidi Alexander said the Government will bring more than 500 additional prison places into use to deal with those involved.

It was even reported that courts could begin sitting on an evening, at night and at weekends to deal with those who became involved in the trouble.