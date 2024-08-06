Leeds man admits inciting racial hatred on Facebook during UK protest trouble
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jordan Parlour, of Brooklands Close, Seacroft, made a brief appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today where the case was swiftly moved up to Leeds Crown Court. He will appear on Friday, and until then, he was told he must remain in custody.
He is the first person to be charged with posting criminal messages in relation to the disorder.
The 28-year-old was arrested for posts he made on Facebook between August 1 and August 5 in connection to the violence that broke out in towns including Rotherham, Tamworth, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Hull.
Hotels where asylum seekers were known to be staying were targeted, shops looted, police cars attacked and bricks and debris hurled at officers. The disorder across the country followed the fatal stabbings of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport last week.
For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post
However, initial violent clashes with police took place in Harehills on the night of July 18, which resulted in a police car being attacked and a double-decker bus torched.
Hundreds of people have been arrested in recent days across the country and Justice Minister Heidi Alexander said the Government will bring more than 500 additional prison places into use to deal with those involved.
It was even reported that courts could begin sitting on an evening, at night and at weekends to deal with those who became involved in the trouble.