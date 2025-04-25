Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

First Bus has launched an internal investigation after an incident outside a hospital in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Beckett Street, outside St James’s University Hospital, on Wednesday afternoon (April 23) to a report a “bus driver had been assaulted”.

A police investigation is now underway and operator First Bus has confirmed they will be conducting their own internal investigation into the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Bus has launched an internal investigation involving one of their drivers and a customer outside St James's Hospital in Leeds. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

A spokesperson for First Bus said: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our drivers and a customer that occurred in Leeds on Wednesday, April 23.

“We are conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances and also assisting the police with its enquiries.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has confirmed that enquiries to establish the full events surrounding the incident are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed or has footage of what occurred is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 or online via the 101LiveChat referencing police log 1043 of April 23. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.