Beckett Street Leeds: First Bus launch internal investigation after incident outside St James’s Hospital
Officers were called to Beckett Street, outside St James’s University Hospital, on Wednesday afternoon (April 23) to a report a “bus driver had been assaulted”.
A police investigation is now underway and operator First Bus has confirmed they will be conducting their own internal investigation into the incident.
A spokesperson for First Bus said: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our drivers and a customer that occurred in Leeds on Wednesday, April 23.
“We are conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances and also assisting the police with its enquiries.”
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has confirmed that enquiries to establish the full events surrounding the incident are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed or has footage of what occurred is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 or online via the 101LiveChat referencing police log 1043 of April 23. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.