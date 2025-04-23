Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched an investigation after a bus driver was assaulted outside St James’s University Hospital in Leeds this afternoon.

Officers were called to Beckett Street in Harehills shortly after 3pm today (Tuesday, April 23) following reports that a driver had been attacked.

The suspect – described as a black male dressed in all black clothing – fled the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.

A police presence remains at the scene while enquiries were carried out, and an investigation into the incident is now underway.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Anyone who witnessed or has footage of what occurred is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police log 1043 of April 23.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."