Beckett Street, Leeds: Bus driver assaulted outside St James's Hospital as police search for suspect
Officers were called to Beckett Street in Harehills shortly after 3pm today (Tuesday, April 23) following reports that a driver had been attacked.
The suspect – described as a black male dressed in all black clothing – fled the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
A police presence remains at the scene while enquiries were carried out, and an investigation into the incident is now underway.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Anyone who witnessed or has footage of what occurred is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police log 1043 of April 23.
“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."