A manhunt has been launched after a machete attack in Featherstone that left a man fighting for his life.

Detectives in Wakefield are searching for 32-year-old Kyle Wales, who is wanted on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent. His last known address was in the Castleford area.

It comes after three men were arrested over an assault at the Gulf petrol station on Wakefield Road, Featherstone, in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 20).

One of the men, Ziggy Bell, 33, of Huntwick Avenue Featherstone, has since been charged with two counts of section 18 wounding with intent, affray and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the incident.

He has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life in connection with an incident on Stanley Street, Featherstone, on July 22. He was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (July 24).

The two other men who were arrested have been released on conditional bail.

The assault saw two men rushed to hospital with serious injuries. They have both since been released from hospital.

Detectives from Wakefield CID are seeking information on the whereabouts of Kyle Wales, who is wanted as part of this investigation.