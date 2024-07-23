Featherstone machete attack: Three arrested over bloody attack at Wakefield town petrol station
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives have been investigating the assault at the Gulf petrol station on Wakefield Road, Featherstone, in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 20).
Three men, aged 33, 41 and 23, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.
Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
Two adult males were taken to hospital with serious injuries, with one critically injured, believed to have been caused by a machete. They have both since been released from hospital.
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about this incident to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240391740.
Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.