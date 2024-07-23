Featherstone machete attack: Three arrested over bloody attack at Wakefield town petrol station

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 16:42 BST
Three men have been arrested over a machete attack at a petrol station in Featherstone that left one man fighting for his life.

Detectives have been investigating the assault at the Gulf petrol station on Wakefield Road, Featherstone, in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 20).  

Three men, aged 33, 41 and 23, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.  

The attack happened at the Gulf Petrol station on Wakefield Road in FeatherstoneThe attack happened at the Gulf Petrol station on Wakefield Road in Featherstone
The attack happened at the Gulf Petrol station on Wakefield Road in Featherstone | Google

Two adult males were taken to hospital with serious injuries, with one critically injured, believed to have been caused by a machete. They have both since been released from hospital.  

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about this incident to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240391740. 

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

