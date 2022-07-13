Pudsey Greenside incident: Detectives launch investigation after gun fired at Leeds flat

Police were called to an incident on Greenside in Pudsey at around 11.02pm last night where damage had been caused to a window at a first-floor flat.

Officers attended and confirmed the damage was consistent with a firearm discharge. No-one was injured in the incident.

Greenside in Pudsey. PIC: Google

A scene and road closure has been put in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team are leading the investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley said: “The criminal use of firearms is something we will always treat extremely seriously, and we have specialist detectives carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and identify those responsible.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything in the street around the time or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community and we are working closely with our colleagues at Leeds District to provide an increased presence in the area to reassure people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team via 101 quoting reference 13220379585 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .