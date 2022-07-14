The incident happened at Leeds West Academy, Rodley, which is part of the White Rose Academies Trust.

A video circulating on social media appears to show a pupil fighting with a classmate, before attacking a staff member as he tried to intervene.

The incident, which the school has said is "extremely rare", has been reported to the police.

Leeds West Academy (Photo: Google)

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The incident is being investigated by the local safer schools officer, who is continuing to liaise with the school and will take appropriate action."

The video of the incident has been widely shared and parents across Leeds have voiced their concerns on social media.

The White Rose Academies Trust said both the pupil and staff member who were caught up in the incident were being supported by the school.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the trust said: "The academy are dealing with the incident in line with their Behaviour Policy.

"We take a firm stance against any members of our school community who behave in a way that is at odds with the values and vision of Leeds West Academy. Incidences of this nature are extremely rare and will not be tolerated.

"In addition, it is important to reassure the community that the academy and trust are fully supporting both the student and staff member involved and any other members of our school community who have been impacted as a result of this extremely rare and isolated incident.