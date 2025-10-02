A heart-breaking tribute has been paid to a “devoted grandad” who died following a hit-and-run crash in Bradford.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darrell Dalton, aged 68, of Bradford, died of his injuries after the road traffic collision on Little Horton Lane, Bradford, shortly before midnight on Saturday night (September 27).

In a statement issued on behalf of his family today (Thursday), his daughter Rebecca said: “We can't find the words to truly express the devastation this loss has caused our family and network of friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being well into remission after fighting lung cancer for a year, he ensured that he could see his only grandson grow and spend his retirement with his friends and family.

“This opportunity has needlessly been removed from a caring and supportive grandad, dad and a good friend.”

Darrell Dalton, 68, died following the crash on Little Horton Lane in Bradford on Saturday evening (September 27). | West Yorkshire Police

Mr Dalton was described as a “loyal friend” who was “always ready with some good-natured jibes towards his friends at snooker”.

Rebecca added: “He was also a devoted grandad. His only grandson was his whole world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dad was a keen fisherman and taught me how to fish form a very young age. We spoke every day, even if just for a few minutes.

“I will forever miss his stubborn ways and seeing his face light up when he saw his grandson or myself.

“The hole that’s has been left by his loss, to his family and friends, is immeasurable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident.

Robert Nagoda, aged 28, of no fixed address, has also been charged with taking a vehicle without consent, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, driving without insurance and failing to report a collision.

Detectives from the Major Collision Enquiry Team continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision and the circumstances leading up to it.

Anyone with information relevant to the enquiry is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0007 of 28/9.