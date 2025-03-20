A manhunt is continuing to identify a machete-wielding supermarket robber in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at a Co-op store in west Leeds were threatened with the weapon during an armed robbery earlier this year.

On Monday, detectives released CCTV images of the suspect. Here’s everything we know so far...

The man entered the Co-op store on Swinnow Lane, Bramley, and threatened staff. | NW/WYP

What happened?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man entered the store armed with a machete and threatened staff before leaving with money from the till.

Where and when did this happen?

The incident took place at the Co-op store on Swinnow Lane, Bramley, at approximately 8.50pm on Sunday, January 12.

Have there been any arrests?

No arrests are understood to have been made at this stage, with enquiries ongoing.

What have police said?

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries have been conducted into this offence and the below CCTV images have been identified which show the suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has his face covered but officers are hoping someone may recognise him from his clothing.”

What should I do if I have any information?

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13250019491.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.