There were 1,611 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. City Centre
Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of robberies in the last year, with 390 reported between October 2023 and September 2024 | James Hardisty
2. Sheepscar and Little London
Sheepscar and Little London recorded 63 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024 | National World
3. West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall
West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 54 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens
Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 46 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024 | James Hardisty
5. Harehills Triangle
Harehills Triangle recorded 41 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024 | SWNS Photo: SWNS
6. Little Woodhouse
Little Woodhouse recorded 40 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024 | Google Photo: Google