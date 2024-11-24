Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in the city from October last year until September 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 1,611 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

City Centre Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of robberies in the last year, with 390 reported between October 2023 and September 2024

Sheepscar and Little London Sheepscar and Little London recorded 63 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024

West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 54 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 46 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024

Harehills Triangle Harehills Triangle recorded 41 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024