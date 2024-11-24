Leeds crime: The city's 13 worst areas for robbery including to West Yorkshire Police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 24th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST

The worst areas of Leeds for robberies have been named in figures from West Yorkshire Police.

Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in the city from October last year until September 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 1,611 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of robberies in the last year, with 390 reported between October 2023 and September 2024

1. City Centre

Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of robberies in the last year, with 390 reported between October 2023 and September 2024 | James Hardisty

Sheepscar and Little London recorded 63 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024

2. Sheepscar and Little London

Sheepscar and Little London recorded 63 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024 | National World

West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 54 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024

3. West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall

West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 54 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 46 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024

4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 46 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024 | James Hardisty

Harehills Triangle recorded 41 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024

5. Harehills Triangle

Harehills Triangle recorded 41 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024 | SWNS Photo: SWNS

Little Woodhouse recorded 40 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024

6. Little Woodhouse

Little Woodhouse recorded 40 robberies between October 2023 and September 2024 | Google Photo: Google

