Vesper Place Kirkstall: Police hunt for suspect after man stabbed in Leeds - everything we know so far
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were contacted by the ambulance service who had received a report of a man having been stabbed at an address in Leeds.
Here’s everything we know so far...
What happened?
A 46-year-old man was found with stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment. His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.
Where and when did this happen?
The man is believed to have been stabbed at an address in Vesper Place, Kirkstall shortly before 1.27pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, January 21).
Has anyone been arrested?
The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that no arrests have been made at this stage.
A scene has been in place at two addresses on the street and detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
What should I do if I have any information?
Anyone who has any information about the incident can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat.