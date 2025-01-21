Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were contacted by the ambulance service who had received a report of a man having been stabbed at an address in Vesper Place, Kirkstall.

The incident is believed to have taken place shortly before 1.27pm this afternoon (Tuesday, January 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police responded to reports of a man having been stabbed at an address in Vesper Place, Kirkstall. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and a 46-year-old man was found with stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment. His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.”

A scene is in place at two addresses on the street and detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who has any information about the incident can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat.