Vesper Place Kirkstall: Man seriously injured after being stabbed in 'chest and abdomen' on Leeds street
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were contacted by the ambulance service who had received a report of a man having been stabbed at an address in Vesper Place, Kirkstall.
The incident is believed to have taken place shortly before 1.27pm this afternoon (Tuesday, January 21).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and a 46-year-old man was found with stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment. His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
A scene is in place at two addresses on the street and detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident.
Anyone who has any information about the incident can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat.