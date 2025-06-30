An escaped convict has been handed a second life sentence after a string of “terrifying” knife-point robberies on women in Leeds.

James Smyth, 58, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, two counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, possessing an offensive weapon and escaping lawful custody at Leeds Crown Court earlier today (Monday, June 30).

Smyth was arrested on May 16 last year following a number of reported robberies targeting female victims in the Hyde Park area of the city.

The victims reported being threatened at knife-point by a white man in his 50s.

Leading the investigation, Detective Constable Justin Booth from Leeds District Crime Team said: “Smyth subjected his victims to terrifying ordeals and it is right that he is back behind bars.

“Thanks to the quick thinking of a PCSO who recognised Smyth’s face we were able to quickly arrest and apprehend him, taking a violent offender off the streets.”

Officers from Leeds West Neighbourhood Policing Team worked to obtain CCTV footage of the suspect, and he was then spotted by a PCSO who was on his way to work and recognised him. Officers from Leeds District Crime Team were deployed to the area where they successfully located Smyth.

A knife seized from him was forensically linked to an aggravated burglary in Woodhouse on May 14 where a man had been stabbed in the face as Smyth tried to force his way into his property.

Smyth had previously been serving a life sentence for wounding with intent and robbery offences after being sentenced in 2003. He was released on temporary license in April last year but failed to return to prison.

He was given a second life sentence with a minimum term of nine years at Leeds Crown Court today.