4 . Harvey Tak

Harvy Tak, 29, of Arran Way, Rothwell, was jailed for eight years after he was found guilty of oral rape, voyeurism and of distributing child abuse images by showing one of the victims the sickening photos. He admitted a second charge of voyeurism by taking photos of the second victim. He also admitted eight counts of possessing indecent images and prohibited images. The court heard how the paedophile raped a female while she was blindfolded and filmed the act. | West Yorkshire Police