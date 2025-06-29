Here’s the full court round-up, with 10 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Claudiu Stefan Cristea
Claudiu Stefan Cristea, 47, from the Midlands, was jailed for more than five years after he joined an online chat supporting plans for a terrorist attack in Leeds. He was found guilty by a jury of possessing a terrorist document following a week-long trial at Leicester Crown Court. | Counter Terrorism Policing North East
2. Damian Fawcett
Damian Fawcett, 26, of Lock Lane, Castleford, was jailed for four years after admitting charges of robbery, attempted robbery and two of possessing a knife. The thug forced a man he knew had learning difficulties to hand over money at a cashpoint while showing him he had a knife in his trousers. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Daniel Cromack
Daniel Cromack, 33, of William Street, Wakefield, was jailed for six years after admitting 14 offences in total, including arranging the commission of a child sex offence, possessing indecent images, with to comply with the sex offender register, breaching his SHPO and distributing images of children. The predatory paedophile arranged for a schoolgirl to travel from Wales and then went to Ann Summers to buy sex toys for their proposed tryst. | West Yorkshire Police
4. Harvey Tak
Harvy Tak, 29, of Arran Way, Rothwell, was jailed for eight years after he was found guilty of oral rape, voyeurism and of distributing child abuse images by showing one of the victims the sickening photos. He admitted a second charge of voyeurism by taking photos of the second victim. He also admitted eight counts of possessing indecent images and prohibited images. The court heard how the paedophile raped a female while she was blindfolded and filmed the act. | West Yorkshire Police
5. Leanne McFarlane
Leanne McFarlane, 29, of Grange Road, Castleford, was jailed for 28 months after she admitted two counts of burglary and one of attempted burglary. The devious woman pretended to help an elderly man with dementia before stealing his money and even trying to instigate sexual contact to take his wallet. | West Yorkshire Police
6. Ryan Palmer
Ryan Palmer, 38, of no fixed address, was jailed for 21 months after admitting false imprisonment, common assault, and criminal damage. The court heard how a woman said she “thought she would die” and “would never see her children again” when Palmer, her ex partner, kept her prisoner at a room in the Campanile Hotel in Wakefield after a night out. | West Yorkshire Police