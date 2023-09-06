Emmanuel Nyabako murder: 15-year-old boy arrested over Francis Street, Chapeltown stabbing
Emmanuel Nyabako, 19, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday, August 26 in Francis Street, Chapeltown. Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of a man being assaulted and he was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.
Police have launched a murder investigation and a 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with Emmanuel’s death. Phillip Bryant, 32, is charged with murder and possession of a bladed weapon. He appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday.
In a statement, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 15-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Emmanuel Nyabako, aged 19, in Chapeltown on August 26.
“He remains in custody. A scene is currently in place at an address in Rookwood Vale, Osmondthorpe, to undergo searches.”
Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230475319. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.