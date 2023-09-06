A 15-year-old boy has been arrested over the murder of a man in Leeds.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emmanuel Nyabako, 19, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday, August 26 in Francis Street, Chapeltown. Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of a man being assaulted and he was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

Police have launched a murder investigation and a 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with Emmanuel’s death. Phillip Bryant, 32, is charged with murder and possession of a bladed weapon. He appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 15-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Emmanuel Nyabako, aged 19, in Chapeltown on August 26.

A scene is currently in place at an address in Rookwood Vale, Osmondthorpe (pictured right). Pictures: NW/Google

“He remains in custody. A scene is currently in place at an address in Rookwood Vale, Osmondthorpe, to undergo searches.”