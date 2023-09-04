Chapeltown murder: Phillip Bryant appears in court charged over death of 19-year-old man in Leeds
Phillip Bryant, 32, is charged in connection with the death of a 19-year-old man in Chapeltown over the August Bank Holiday weekend. The teenager, who has not yet been named by police, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday August 26.
Officers were told at around 2am that the man was being assaulted outside a property in Francis Street. They found him with serious injuries and he was rushed to hospital, but he died a short time later.
Bryant, of Skinner Lane, Leeds, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today (Monday September 4) after being charged with murder and possession of a bladed weapon. He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.
In a statement released yesterday, Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigation into this man’s tragic death has identified further people of interest and we have a range of enquiries currently ongoing to locate these people.
“We are also continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident in Francis Street, or anyone with footage that may assist our enquiries to contact our investigation team.”
Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230475319. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or going online.