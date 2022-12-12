A 59-year-old woman was pronounced dead after a collision with a silver Ford Transit van, the occupants of which left the scene, on Saturday (December 10). A 51-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, both from Leeds, were arrested by police yesterday evening (December 11) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The incident occurred at around 7:30pm on Saturday and a road closure was put in place while forensic work was carried out. Both of the arrested people are now in custody and officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate.

Police are keen to hear from witnesses of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly if they have relevant dashcam or phone footage. Anyone with information has been asked to contact MCET on 101, quoting Operation Padcastle and reference 13220678935. Alternatively, they can use the West Yorkshire Police live chat function.