Elland Road: Everything we know as police hunt pair who fled after woman killed in van crash outside police station
Police are searching for two people who fled a crash after a woman died outside Elland Road Police Station in Leeds.
The crash happened at about 7.30pm on Saturday, a statement issued by West Yorkshire Police said.
Here is everything we know so far about the incident
A woman, 59, was hit by a van after she left the ice hockey venue, Planet Ice, on Elland Road. Police said that the van, a Ford Transit, then collided with a lamppost on the road. A man and woman, who were travelling inside the vehicle, ran away on foot following the crash.
The force has appealed for witnesses to the collision – or anyone who may have information about the incident – to come forward.
West Yorkshire Police statement in full
The statement said: “The collision took place at about 7.30pm after a silver Ford Transit van was in collision with a 59-year-old woman who had just left the ice hockey stadium. The van, which was heading in the direction of Elland Road police station, collided with the victim and hit a lamppost. The victim was provided with medical attention at the scene but sadly passed away from her injuries a short while later. A man and woman made off on foot from the silver Ford Transit involved.
"A full road closure was put in place at the location while forensic work was carried out at the scene. Extensive enquiries remain ongoing into the collision today. Anyone who has dashcam or phone footage of the collision, of the vehicle or woman involved before it took place, or who has information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing police log 1318 of December 11. Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.”