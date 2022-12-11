The crash happened at about 7.30pm on Saturday, a statement issued by West Yorkshire Police said.

Here is everything we know so far about the incident

A woman, 59, was hit by a van after she left the ice hockey venue, Planet Ice, on Elland Road. Police said that the van, a Ford Transit, then collided with a lamppost on the road. A man and woman, who were travelling inside the vehicle, ran away on foot following the crash.

The incident happened on Elland Road, outside the police station. Photo: Paige Hawkridge.

The force has appealed for witnesses to the collision – or anyone who may have information about the incident – to come forward.

West Yorkshire Police statement in full

