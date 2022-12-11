Elland Road was closed last night (Saturday) following the collision that saw a female pedestrian, 59, hit by a van after she had left the ice hockey stadium, Planet Ice. The van then hit a lamppost and the man and woman in the vehicle then made off on foot.

West Yorkshire Police have now issued an for witnesses and the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) has said it would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the crash.

A spokesperson said: “The collision took place at about 7.30pm after a silver Ford Transit van was in collision with a 59-year-old woman who had just left the ice hockey stadium. The van, which was heading in the direction of Elland Road police station, collided with the victim and hit a lamppost. The victim was provided with medical attention at the scene but sadly passed away from her injuries a short while later. A man and woman made off on foot from the silver Ford Transit involved. A full road closure was put in place at the location while forensic work was carried out at the scene.

Elland Road was closed following the collision outside the police station. Police pictured on the scene, inset. Photo: Paige Hawkridge

“Extensive enquiries remain ongoing into the collision today. Anyone who has dashcam or phone footage of the collision, of the vehicle or woman involved before it took place, or who has information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing police log 1318 of December 11.