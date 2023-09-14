A cowardly drunk driver ran off after hitting a 59-year-old woman with his van in Elland Road – leaving her to die.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pedestrian Vanessa Barnes had just left the Planet Ice rink after watching her son play for Leeds Knights on December 10 last year. As she walked along the pavement at about 7.30pm, she was struck by a Ford Transit van driven by Jason Ward.

Ward had spent three hours in a Morley pub with his girlfriend, drinking six pints of lager before getting behind the wheel. During his sentencing hearing today, Leeds Crown Court heard that he was drunk, and his intoxication would have impacted his driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 52-year-old was over the speed limit and crossed a solid double white line in the road when he lost control of his vehicle and skidded, hitting Mrs Barnes. He got out of the van after the crash, before moving it back onto the pavement and then running away.

Vanessa Barnes had just left the Planet Ice rink in Elland Road when she was struck by a van (Photo by WYP/National World)

A passing police officer was flagged down and gave CPR to Mrs Barnes, who was from Rossendale in Lancashire. But she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics a short time later.

Ward, of Throstle Road, Middleton, was quickly identified as a suspect and arrested the following day. He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

The defendant has 37 previous convictions for 93 offences - including driving whilst disqualified, driving while over the limit, assault and possession with intent to supply class B and class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In mitigation, a statement was read out from Ward who said he was “ashamed” that his “carelessness and thoughtlessness” had caused the death of Mrs Barnes. “There is genuine remorse on his part,” his defence barrister said.

Jason Ward, of Throstle Road, Middleton, was jailed for eight years and four months (Photo by WYP)

Passing his sentencing remarks, Judge Ray Singh told Ward: “For the best part of four hours, you drank a considerable amount of alcohol. You would have been twice over the limit when you left that public house.

“Fuelled with that level of alcohol, without a single thought or care, I see from the footage you nonchalantly, with your partner, walking to your vehicle and driving away.”

Judge Singh added: “You brutally killed Vanessa Barnes, left her in the road to die, with no care or compassion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward was jailed for eight years and four months and must serve two thirds of his sentence in prison. His disqualification from driving was extended for 66 months.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Mark Turner, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Ward has done everything possible to avoid accepting responsibility for his actions on that evening. Despite drinking and clearly being over the drink drive limit, he got behind the wheel of his van without any consideration for other road users or pedestrians.

“After colliding with Vanessa, he continued to think only of himself, making off from the scene to avoid the police.