Everything we know so far as murder investigation launched in Leeds after 79-year-old dies after Garforth assault
A teenager has been arrested following the man’s death in the Garforth district on Wednesday (October 29).
Details are still scarce, but here’s everything we know so far:
What happened?
Police were called to Aberford Road in Garforth at 6.35pm on Tuesday, October 29, to a report that a 79-year-old man had been assaulted.
He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.
Who has been arrested?
An 18 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
What have police said
They have asked anyone who was in the area or who witnessed the assault to contact them on 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1506 of October 29.
Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
West Yorkshire Police have been approached for an update this morning (Friday).