Everything we know so far as murder investigation launched in Leeds after 79-year-old dies after Garforth assault

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 08:17 GMT
Police were called to Aberford Road in Garforth on Wednesday after the 79-year-old man was assaulted.placeholder image
Police were called to Aberford Road in Garforth on Wednesday after the 79-year-old man was assaulted. | National World
A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a 79-year-old in Leeds.

A teenager has been arrested following the man’s death in the Garforth district on Wednesday (October 29).

Details are still scarce, but here’s everything we know so far:

What happened?

Police were called to Aberford Road in Garforth at 6.35pm on Tuesday, October 29, to a report that a 79-year-old man had been assaulted.

He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Who has been arrested?

An 18 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

What have police said

Detectives from the Homicide and major Enquiry team are carrying out extensive enquiries.

They have asked anyone who was in the area or who witnessed the assault to contact them on 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1506 of October 29.

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for an update this morning (Friday).

