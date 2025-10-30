Murder investigation launched after man assaulted on Leeds street
Officers were called at 6.35pm yesterday (October 29) by the ambulance service that a 79-year-old man had been assaulted on Aberford Road in Garforth.
He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Detectives from the Homicide and major Enquiry team are carrying out extensive enquiries.
Anyone who was in the area yesterday and witnessed the assault is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1506 of 29 October.
Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111