6 . Simon Gant

Simon Gant, 37, who has been addicted to the drug for years, stole two TVs, Airpods earphones, two Xbox consoles, two Nintendo Switch, £60 in cash and 11 vapes out of the home of his ex partner while she was on holiday with their two children. He was jailed for 30 months and given a five-year restraining order. | WYP