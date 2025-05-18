1. Brogan Stewart
Brogan Stewart, 25, was found guilty of being a leader of a right-wing group planning violent attacks on mosques, Islamic education centres and synagogues. He was one of three men convicted of multiple terrorism and firearm offences following a nine-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court. Sentencing will take place on July 17. | CTPNE / National World
2. Pawel Rec
Pawel Rec, 45, saw his Bramley home raided by police earlier this year. They found large bags of cannabis buds ready to be sold and plants in various stages of growth, plus bags of cocaine in the freezer. He said it was to help pay for his daughter's university fees. Rec was jailed for 34 months. | WYP
3. Connor Fearnley
Cocaine-taking Connor Fearnley, 32, was ordered to leave work because he “appeared to be drunk” before mounting a pavement and mowing down a Wakefield pensioner minutes later. He was jailed for 26 months and banned him from driving for more than four years. He must take an extended re-test to get his licence back. | WYP
4. Kay Jakiela
Homeless Kay Jakiela, 44, was caught selling heroin and crack cocaine twice and was arrested after she parked over a grave in a town cemetery. Police found almost 26 grammes of heroin, worth up to £2,500, and £420 in cash. She then tried to claim the officer had planted the drugs on her. She was jailed for 45 months. | WYP
5. Shane McKeiver
Shane McKeiver, 41, was jailed this week for strangling his ex partner during an argument at her home. An operator heard the desperate screams from a “terrified woman" after she had 999. He has 38 previous convictions for 81 offences, including violence and robbery. He was jailed for 25 months. | WYP
6. Simon Gant
Simon Gant, 37, who has been addicted to the drug for years, stole two TVs, Airpods earphones, two Xbox consoles, two Nintendo Switch, £60 in cash and 11 vapes out of the home of his ex partner while she was on holiday with their two children. He was jailed for 30 months and given a five-year restraining order. | WYP