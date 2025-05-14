A Leeds villager has been found guilty of being a leader of a right-wing group planning violent attacks on mosques, Islamic education centres and synagogues.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

Brogan Stewart was one of three men convicted of multiple terrorism and firearm offences following a nine-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The 25-year-old led a self-styled “militant” online group sharing extreme right-wing views including horrific racial slurs, glorified mass murderers and encouraged violence against anyone deemed an enemy.

The group were arrested on February 20 last year by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, following an investigation that discovered the men were intent on carrying out a violent attack.

The group idolized the Nazi regime, which became evident throughout their messages.

Stewart, of Syke Avenue, Tingley, acted as their leader, set out uniform, rules and necessary equipment for members.

Brogan Stewart was found guilty of plotting terrorist attacks on mosques during online chats. | CTPNE / National World

Marco Pitzettu, 25, of Derby, and Christopher Ringrose, 34, from Cannock, who were also found guilty, were named as “armourers”.

The trio discussed targets for harassment and attacks on places of worship for other faiths.

The group also prepared for what they believed was an inevitable race war and sourced body armour, rations and a cache of weapons as part of their planning.

Over 200 weapons were seized from the their home addresses, alongside riot gear, body armour and ration packs. The weapons included machetes, hunting knives, swords, and crossbows.

Pitzettu had obtained an illegal stun gun, contrary to the Firearms Act 1968, an offence which he pleaded guilty to prior to trial.

The group had also pursued acquiring a 3D printed firearm, of which Ringrose was convicted of manufacturing illegally.

Stewart was found guilty of preparing for terrorist acts and two counts of collecting information related to terrorism.

Sentencing for the three defendants will take place on July 17.

Following the verdicts, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley said: “They were a group that espoused vile racist views and advocated for violence, all to support their extreme right-wing mindset.

“Some of their defence in court was that it was all fantasy or just part of harmless chat, however all three took real world steps to plan and prepare for carrying out an attack on innocent citizens.”