Eight criminals jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week including paedophiles and a self-styled 'gangster'

2 . hadeeSALEM.jpg

Hadee Salem groomed a young girl over the internet and promised to buy her One Direction perfume was caught when a hunter group boxed his car in at Kirkstall Abbey. The 41-year-old was jailed for three years at Leeds Crown Court this week. He was confronted by the paedophile hunter group, Predator Exposure, on arrival, who livestreamed the meeting over Facebook. He had driven from Newcastle to Leeds after arranging to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old. Photo: WYP