Eight criminals jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week including paedophiles and a self-styled 'gangster'

A paedophile who bought a young girl One Direction gifts was caught when it turned out he was talking to an online hunter group.

By Nick Frame
Published 26th Mar 2023, 16:30 BST

Among others who are starting a stint behind bars this week is a university drop-out who turned to drug dealing, a “stowaway” immigrant who was linked to three cannabis farms in Leeds and two men who were racing each other which resulted in the death of a motorist.

The criminals who are all starting jail sentences this week.

Hadee Salem groomed a young girl over the internet and promised to buy her One Direction perfume was caught when a hunter group boxed his car in at Kirkstall Abbey. The 41-year-old was jailed for three years at Leeds Crown Court this week. He was confronted by the paedophile hunter group, Predator Exposure, on arrival, who livestreamed the meeting over Facebook. He had driven from Newcastle to Leeds after arranging to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old.

University dropout Natas Virsilas who was caught selling drugs “bragged” to a group of drinkers outside a Headingley hotel that he was a “gangster and a dealer” before threatening to glass them. The 23-year-old was found with MDMA, cocaine, ketamine and cannabis in his room. He later attacked a bus driver who dared to wake him when the service came to a stop. Virsilas was jailed for 32 months.

"Stowaway" Ardjan Bashkurti said it was his dream to travel from Albania and come to work in England to provide for his family, but ended up working a for a gang tending to cannabis farms in Leeds. Police raided three operations in the city with the 28-year-old's finger prints found at each. He was eventually arrested and sentenced to two years' jail this week.

