East End Park: Police investigating after woman found dead in Leeds park - everything we know so far
A cordon was put in place at the Richmond Hill playground, near Walter Crescent in the East End Park area of Leeds this morning.
Here is everything we know so far as police enquiries continue...
What happened?
Police were called at 5.16am this morning (Wednesday, February 28) after a woman was found dead.
A cordon was put in place preventing people from entering the park and footage shared from the scene showed that a tent has been erected on the path that links Walter Crescent to Pontefract Street.
Does a cordon remain in place?
The police scene and cordon was removed from the park earlier this afternoon.
Dog walkers have since been seen returning to their normal routes.
What has police said?
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to the East End Park area of the city where a woman was found dead.
"Officers from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."
A local resident, who regularly walks his dogs through the park, was shocked to see the police cordon this morning.
He told the YEP: "Whatever happened, God rest their soul."