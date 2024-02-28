Leeds news you can trust since 1890
East End Park: Live updates from Leeds park as woman's body found near Richmond Hill playground

There is a large police cordon in a Leeds park after a woman's body was found.
By Charles Gray
Published 28th Feb 2024, 11:17 GMT
Police were called at 5.16am today to Richmond Hill playground, near Walter Crescent in the East End Park area of the city, after a woman was found dead.

A cordon remains in place preventing people from entering the park and a tent has been erected on the path that links Walter Crescent to Pontefract Street.

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

Live updates as woman's body found in Leeds park

11:49 GMT

Dog walker shocked to see police cordon

A local resident regularly walks his dogs through the park and was shocked to see the police cordon this morning.

He said: "Whatever happened, God established their soul."

11:31 GMT

Video from the scene

11:31 GMTUpdated 11:39 GMT

Police guard a large cordon

Our reporter Charles Gray is at the scene.

He said: "The cordon is all around the park and a tent is pitched by the path going through it, on Richmond Hill playground.

"The area is nestled away in an estate just off the A64 (York Road).

"Two police officers are standing guard by the tent and one by each entrance

"Two police cars that were here when I arrived have just left the scene."

11:29 GMT

The location of the police cordon

A tent has been erected on the path that links Walter Crescent to Pontefract Street, with the cordon covering the park.

Photo by GooglePhoto by Google
Photo by Google

11:20 GMT

Pictures from the scene

A large police cordon is in place as officers investigate the woman's death.

11:17 GMT

West Yorkshire Police statement

Police were called at 5.16am today (Wednesday) to a park by Walter Crescent in the East End Park area of the city where a woman was found dead.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A scene is currently in place in the park.

"Officers from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

