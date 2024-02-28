Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called at 5.16am today (Wednesday) to a park by Walter Crescent in the East End Park area of the city where a woman was found dead.

A cordon remains in place preventing people from entering the park and footage shared from the scene shows that a tent has been erected on the path that links Walter Crescent to Pontefract Street.

The body was found on the park by Walter Crescent in East End Park

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A scene is currently in place in the park.