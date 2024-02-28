East End Park: Woman found dead in Leeds park as police carry out enquiries and cordon in place
Police were called at 5.16am today (Wednesday) to a park by Walter Crescent in the East End Park area of the city where a woman was found dead.
A cordon remains in place preventing people from entering the park and footage shared from the scene shows that a tent has been erected on the path that links Walter Crescent to Pontefract Street.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A scene is currently in place in the park.
"Officers from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."