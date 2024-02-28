Leeds news you can trust since 1890
East End Park: Woman found dead in Leeds park as police carry out enquiries and cordon in place

A woman's body has been found in a park in Leeds.
Charles Gray
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:29 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 10:33 GMT
Police were called at 5.16am today (Wednesday) to a park by Walter Crescent in the East End Park area of the city where a woman was found dead.

A cordon remains in place preventing people from entering the park and footage shared from the scene shows that a tent has been erected on the path that links Walter Crescent to Pontefract Street.

The body was found on the park by Walter Crescent in East End ParkThe body was found on the park by Walter Crescent in East End Park
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A scene is currently in place in the park.

"Officers from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

