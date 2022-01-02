Colinson stopped the car and ran away on Greenwood Road, Wakefield - the street where he lives. Image: Google

Leeds Crown Court heard heating and ventilation engineer Connor Collinson was speeding in a Mercedes A-Class car on the Ring Road at Middleton.

Collinson, 22, failed to stop for police and a pursuit started at 1.50am on March 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade Edwards, prosecuting, said Collinson drove at 45mph in a 30mph zone and at 70mph in a 50mph zone.

Collison drove at 60mph in a 20mph zone and at one point the car's wheels struck a kerb.

Miss Edwards said police followed Collinson to the street where he lives - Greenwood Road in Wakefield.

Collinson braked heavily on Greenwood Road before he and two passengers jumped out and ran away.

IN OTHER NEWS: Teen robbed of his trainers after being tricked by thugs who offered to buy them for £1,000 when they were raffled online

The car was still moving when he got out and it struck a garden wall.

Police found Colinson hiding in a doorway and he was arrested.

He was breathalysed and found to be over the drink drive limit.

He had 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Collinson, of Greenwood Road, Wakefield, admitted dangerous driving.

Collinson, who has no previous convictions, had admitted drink driving at a previous hearing and was handed a 12 month driving ban for that offence in June.

Theresa Clark, mitigating, said Collinson's mental health had suffered following the death of two of his grandparents on the same day and from the isolation he felt during Covid restrictions.

Ms Clark said Collinson's GP has prescribed medication for depression and anxiety.

IN OTHER NEWS: Teen robbed of his trainers after being tricked by thugs who offered to buy them for £1,000 when they were raffled online

Ms Clark said Collinson had studied for four years to become a fully qualified heating and ventilation engineer.

Judge Tom Bayliss handed Collinson a six month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

He must do 200 hours unpaid work and comply with a three-month 7pm to 5am curfew.

Collinson was banned from driving for two years.